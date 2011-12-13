Dec 13 Magna International Inc,
one of the world's biggest auto parts maker, said its unit will
open a new facility in Phoenix to produce components for the
solar market by year end.
Magna's operating unit, Cosma International will open a new
facility that is expected to create 50-60 new permanent jobs.
The company is banking on the auto industry to increasingly move
towards greener forms of energy.
In July, a General Motors Co unit invested $7.5
million and took an undisclosed stake in Sunlogics Inc, helping
the solar energy systems manufacturer to establish plants in
Michigan and Canada and create 310 jobs at the small company.
Shares of Magna closed at C$35.03 on Tuesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)