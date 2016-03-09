BRIEF-Walmart in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode
* Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources Source text : http://bit.ly/2pjNhu4 Further company coverage:
MONTREAL, March 9 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc said on Wednesday it will open a new seat-making facility in China to supply Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co's Volvo car group.
The 5,200-square-metre facility in Taizhou, China, is to be completed by mid-2016, Magna said in a news release published during a Toronto event for investors and analysts. It will produce complete seating systems for a small crossover utility vehicle, Magna said.
"This new facility helps us support a new customer and expands our footprint in China, both of which are key to growing our global seating business," Mike Bisson, president of Magna Seating, said in the release.
Ontario-based Magna, which earns about half of its revenue from outside North America, has a customer list that includes General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co. (Additional reporting By Euan Rocha in Toronto; Editing by Bill Trott)
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne rowed back on his search for a merger on Friday, saying the car maker was not in a position to seek deals for now and would focus instead on following its business plan.