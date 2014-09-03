TORONTO, Sept 3 Magna International Inc,
one of the world's largest auto parts suppliers, said on
Wednesday it has begun building a manufacturing plant in Spring
Hill, Tennessee that will supply a General Motors Co
assembly plant.
Aurora, Ontario-based Magna said its new 122,500-square-foot
facility will be fully operational in January 2015 and
manufacture complete seat assemblies supplying the GM plant in
Spring Hill.
The new plant is Magna's fifth location in Tennessee and is
expected to employ 75 people when production starts next year.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)