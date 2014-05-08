May 8 Canada's Magna International, one of the world's largest auto parts makers, reported a nearly 7 percent rise in quarterly net profit, helped by higher demand in North America and Europe.

Net income attributable to the company climbed to $393 million, or $1.76 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $369 million, or $1.57 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 7 percent to $8.96 billion. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)