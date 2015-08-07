Aug 7 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported an 8.7 percent drop in quarterly sales, due to the impact of a strong U.S. dollar.

Net income attributable to Magna fell to $483 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $510 million a year earlier. However, earnings per share was $1.16, same as last year. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)