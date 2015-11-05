BRIEF-Intel Corp says CEO Brian M. Krzanich's 2016 total compensation was $19.1 mln
Nov 5 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a 7 percent drop in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar.
Net income attributable to Magna fell to $470 million, or $1.13 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $487 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Weyerhaeuser Co - CEO Doyle R. Simons's 2016 total compensation was $10.3 million versus $8.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2oMkE8C) Further company coverage:
