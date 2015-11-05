Nov 5 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a 7 percent drop in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar.

Net income attributable to Magna fell to $470 million, or $1.13 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $487 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Maju Samuel)