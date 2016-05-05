May 5 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported an 8 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by an higher vehicle sales in North America.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Magna rose to $492 million, or $1.22 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $455 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose about 14.5 percent to $8.90 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)