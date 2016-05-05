BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported an 8 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by an higher vehicle sales in North America.
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Magna rose to $492 million, or $1.22 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $455 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose about 14.5 percent to $8.90 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources