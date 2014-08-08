(Adds details, share close)
Aug 8 Canadian auto parts maker Magna
International Inc reported a
higher-than-expected rise in quarterly profit and raised its
full-year sales forecast, helped by strong demand in North
America and a continued recovery in Europe.
Magna, one of the world's largest auto parts makers, said
North American production sales rose 10 percent to $4.75
billion, while they rose 4 percent to $2.66 billion in Europe in
the second quarter ended June 30.
The company, which had been turning around operations in a
slowly recovering Europe, had previously said it expects most of
the work to be done this year, with some spillover into 2015.
Production sales in Asia climbed 23 percent to $402 million.
They fell 33 percent to $163 million in rest of the world,
which primarily includes South America, where Magna had been
struggling to pass on an inflation-driven rise in costs to
customers.
Aurora, Ontario-based Magna raised its full-year sales
forecast to $35.6 billion-$37.3 billion from $34.9 billion-$36.6
billion.
Net income attributable to the company rose 23 percent to
$510 million, or $2.32 per share, in the second quarter.
Sales rose 5.6 percent to $9.46 billion.
Excluding restructuring charges, the company earned $2.37
per share, higher than the average analyst estimate of $2.26,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Up to Thursday's close of C$115.19, the company's stock has
risen about 32 percent this year on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Savio D'Souza)