Aug 5 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a 3.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong vehicle sales in North America and Europe.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to the company rose to $558 million, or $1.41 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $538 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose about 16 percent to $9.44 billion. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)