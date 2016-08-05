BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a 3.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong vehicle sales in North America and Europe.
Net income from continuing operations attributable to the company rose to $558 million, or $1.41 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $538 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose about 16 percent to $9.44 billion. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.