Jan 14 Canada's Magna International Inc
, an auto parts maker and contract vehicle manufacturer,
forecast lower-than-estimated revenue for fiscal 2015.
Magna forecast total revenue of $34.4 billion to $36.1
billion for the year, short of analysts' average estimate of
$37.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Aurora, Ontario-based company said it expects operating
margin to be in the low 7 percent range next year, higher than
the company's estimated margins of about 6.9 percent for 2014.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)