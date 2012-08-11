BERLIN Aug 11 The founder of Magna
International Inc, one of the world's biggest auto-parts
makers, plans to launch a political party in Austria in
September, Deutsche Wirtschafts Nachrichten reported on
Saturday, citing an interview.
"The key positions (in the party) have already been
assigned, the programme has been agreed," the publication quoted
Frank Stronach, the company's founder and honorary chairman, as
saying.
Stronach, who immigrated to Canada in 1954, said his party
would oppose patronage in Austrian politics and the euro, noting
that the region could only function "if each country has its own
currency."
Canada-based Magna employs more than 102,000 people in 26
countries and paid Stronach about $900 million in 2010 to cede
control of the company.