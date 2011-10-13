* Says DOJ wanted documents on Cosma unit tooling bids
* Probe expected to have little material impact on Magna
* Justice Department confirms tooling probe
(Adds Justice Department comment, updates share prices)
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 Shares of Magna
International (MG.TO) (MGA.N) slipped on Thursday after the
auto-parts maker said it was co-operating with a U.S. antitrust
investigation into the automobile tooling industry.
Analysts said the Justice Department investigation was
likely part of a broader antitrust probe into the auto parts
sector, which has been underway for at least 18 months, and did
not expect the outcome to have a material impact on the
Ontario-based Magna, one of the world's largest auto-parts
makers.
Magna said the DOJ had requested documents related to
various tooling bids, including a program for which a
subsidiary within its Cosma International unit acted as tier 1
tooling supplier.
"I am confirming that the antitrust division is
investigating the possibility of anti-competitive practices in
the automotive tooling industry," said Justice Department
spokeswoman Gina Talamona.
Tooling, which is the equipment used to make auto parts,
makes up about 8 percent of Magna's sales and a smaller portion
of its profits, Canaccord Genuity analyst David Tyerman said.
"It seems unlikely that any fine would be large enough to
materially impact the company, given that it has $1.7 billion
in cash currently," Tyerman said.
The Justice Department has a separate antitrust
investigation into the auto parts business, said Talamona, who
declined to say which companies were involved.
The Justice Department has contacted TRW Automotive
Holdings Corp TRW.N and Autoliv Inc (ALV.N) in connection
with possible violations of antitrust law, the two companies
have said.
Magna's shares were down C$1.82 at C$37.13 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange on Thursday afternoon. In New York, the stock
closed down 5 percent at $36.41.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
