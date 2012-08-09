(Adds details; in U.S. dollars unless noted)
* Q2 EPS $1.48 vs year earlier $1.15
* Revenue 5 pct higher to record $7.7 billion
* To buy controlling stake in E-Car Systems for $74.67 mln
TORONTO, Aug 9 Magna International Inc,
one of the world's biggest auto parts manufacturers, reported a
24 percent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday and said it was
buying the controlling, minority stake in its electric car
business.
Magna said its second-quarter earnings rose to $349 million,
or $1.48 a share, compared with profit of $282 million, or
$1.15 a share, in the same period last year.
Magna, which makes parts for major auto manufacturers and
assembles complete vehicles, said revenue increased to $7.7
billion from $7.3 billion in the period ended June.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $1.28 a share
and revenue of $7.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Magna said it will acquire the controlling 27-percent
partnership interest of Magna E-Car Systems for $74.67 million
from a company affiliated with founder Frank Stronach. Magna
currently owns the remaining 73 percent non-controlling stake.
"We are pleased to regain control of Magna E-Car's assets
and business," said Magna CEO Don Walker. "We expect hybrid and
electric vehicle production to continue to grow globally in the
future and we believe that Magna stands to benefit from this
trend by supplying ... components, systems and engineering
services to our customers."
The company also modestly revised its 2012 operating margin
to the "low to mid 5 percent range", from its previous forecast
in the "low 5 percent range." It maintained its total sales
outlook of between $29 billion and $30.5 billion.
Magna said its complete vehicle assembly sales fell 11
percent to $645 million in the quarter, while volumes were down
6 percent to approximately 33,000 units.
Industry-wide, it said vehicle production increased 28
percent in North America from the year-ago quarter, while
declining 7 percent in Europe.
(Reporting By Susan Taylor; Editing by Bernard Orr)