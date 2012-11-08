Nov 8 Magna International Inc, one of the world's biggest auto parts manufacturers, said third-quarter profit nearly quadrupled on gains related to its purchase of the minority stake in its electric car business.

Net income attributable to Magna rose to $390 million, or $1.66 per share, from $102 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which also assembles complete vehicles, said sales rose 6.3 percent to $7.41 billion.