BRIEF-Caterpillar says the IRS has challenged co's taxes for years 2007 – 2012
* Caterpillar says the IRS has challenged Caterpillar’S taxes for years 2007 – 2012
May 10 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc posted an 8 percent rise in first-quarter profit due to strong sales in North America.
Net earnings climbed to $369 million, or $1.57 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $343 million, or $1.46 per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 9 percent to $8.36 billion.
* Caterpillar says the IRS has challenged Caterpillar’S taxes for years 2007 – 2012
* Co and certain of its subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's benchmark stock index slipped in afternoon trade on Friday, with shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) falling sharply after CBC News reported that employees of the bank were being pressured to meet high sales revenue goals, traders said.