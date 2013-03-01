BRIEF-AIG CEO Peter Hancock to resign
* Peter D. Hancock, president and chief executive officer, has informed board of directors of his intention to resign
March 1 Magna International Inc, one of the world's largest auto parts makers, reported a 12.5 percent rise in profit on strong sales in North America.
Fourth-quarter profit rose to $351 million, or $1.49 per share, from $312 million, or $1.32 per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 11 percent to $8.03 billion.
"We achieved this sales increase in a period when vehicle production increased 12 percent in North America," the company said in a statement.
* Peter D. Hancock, president and chief executive officer, has informed board of directors of his intention to resign
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results