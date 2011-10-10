Oct 10 South Korea's MagnaChip Semiconductor
Corp said it will supply chips to be used for the new
displays of Samsung Electronics Co's smartphone
Galaxy S2 LTE.
The display-driver chips will be used in Samsung's AMOLED
panels and are designed to improve performance and reduce power
consumption, MagnaChip said in a statement.
The company, which went public in March, had filed for
bankruptcy in 2009 before being bought out by Avenue Capital
Group and affiliated funds, which still hold a majority stake.
Shares of the company closed at $5.94 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)