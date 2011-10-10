Oct 10 South Korea's MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp said it will supply chips to be used for the new displays of Samsung Electronics Co's smartphone Galaxy S2 LTE.

The display-driver chips will be used in Samsung's AMOLED panels and are designed to improve performance and reduce power consumption, MagnaChip said in a statement.

The company, which went public in March, had filed for bankruptcy in 2009 before being bought out by Avenue Capital Group and affiliated funds, which still hold a majority stake.

Shares of the company closed at $5.94 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)