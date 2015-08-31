Aug 31 Hedge fund Pleasant Lake Partners said it offered to buy analog chipmaker MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp in a deal valuing the South Korea-based company at $345.7 mln.

Pleasant Lake's offer of $10 per share is at premium of 29.2 percent to MagnaChip's Friday closing price.

Pleasant Lake already owns 9.9 percent of MagnaChip.

