BRIEF-Viacom appoints Jim Gianopulos as Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures
* Press release - viacom names jim gianopulos chairman and chief executive officer of paramount pictures
Aug 31 Hedge fund Pleasant Lake Partners said it offered to buy analog chipmaker MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp in a deal valuing the South Korea-based company at $345.7 mln.
Pleasant Lake's offer of $10 per share is at premium of 29.2 percent to MagnaChip's Friday closing price.
Pleasant Lake already owns 9.9 percent of MagnaChip.
TORONTO, March 27 Law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has named well-known shareholder activism and mergers and acquisitions lawyer Walied Soliman chair of its Canadian division.