BRIEF-TECH DATA EXPECTS ACQUISITION OF AVNET’S TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS BUSINESS TO CLOSE BY END OF FEB
Oct 1 Magna International Inc, one of the world's biggest auto parts manufacturers, said it will buy ixetic Verwaltungs GmbH for about 308 million euros ($396.24 million).
The deal includes two manufacturing facilities in Germany, and one in each of Bulgaria and China.
* General Motors , Peugeot said to value Opel at about $2 billion, talks advance - StreetInsider, citing Bloomberg
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 A takeover of Opel, General Motors' European arm, by France's PSA Group would make sense from an industrial point of view, the Bild am Sonntag paper reported, citing comments by Opel CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann in a letter to employees.