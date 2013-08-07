Aug 6 The U.S. securities regulator has decided
not to file civil charges against hedge fund firm Magnetar
Capital LLC over its role in helping create mortgage securities
that lost value during the financial crisis, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
For more than a year, enforcement officials of the
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have been investigating
whether Magnetar violated federal law over the selection of
assets bundled in a collateralized debt obligation (CDO) called
Norma CDO I that was created by Merrill Lynch & Co, now a unit
of Bank of America Corp, the paper said.
Senior SEC officials have concluded there isn't enough
evidence to file civil enforcement charges against Magnetar, the
Journal said, citing people familiar with the situation.
However, the SEC has not officially closed its investigation
into Magnetar and could still decide to take enforcement action
if new information surfaces, one of the people told the paper.
The U.S. government on Tuesday filed two civil lawsuits
against Bank of America that accuse the bank of investor fraud
in its sale of $850 million of residential mortgage-backed
securities.
Bank of America warned in a securities filing last week
about possible new civil charges linked to the sale of one or
two mortgage bonds.