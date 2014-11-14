BRIEF-Visiativ FY consolidated net income group share rises to 4.4 million euros
* FY EBITDA 6.2 million euros ($6.70 million) versus 3.8 million euros year ago
Nov 14 Magnifico SA :
* Q3 revenue 508,673 zlotys versus 249,609 zlotys last year
* Q3 operating profit 82,552 zlotys versus loss of 37,765 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 84,391 zlotys versus loss of 37,532 zlotys last year
* Reports FY gross margin (gross profit) 81.1 million euros ($87.7 million) versus 72.0 million euros year ago
