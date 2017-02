MOSCOW, July 19 Russian retailer Magnit said on Thursday its board recommended a dividend of 21.15 roubles ($0.65) per share on first-half results.

The dividend payout will total 2 billion roubles ($61.92 million), Magnit said in a statement. ($1 = 32.2975 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)