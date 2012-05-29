MOSCOW May 29 Russian retailer Magnit will pay 1.727 billion roubles ($53.80 million)in 2011 dividend and another 489.83 million roubles ($15.26 million) for the first quarter of 2012, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The dividend payout will total 18.26 roubles per share for 2011 and 5.18 roubles for the first quarter of 2012, Magnit shareholders agreed.

A year ago Magnit proposed to pay 11.24 roubles per share in dividends for both 2010 and first-quarter 2011 results. ($1 = 32.1007 Russian roubles) (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker)