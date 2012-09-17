UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, Sept 17 Fast growing Russian retailer Magnit on Monday raised its full-year 2012 sales guidance to 30-32 percent from 30 percent and said growth was expected to slow down to 25-27 percent next year.
Magnit, Russia's top grocery chain with more than 5,700 stores, also said its capital expenditure programme would total $1.6-1.7 billion this year and $1.6-1.8 billion in 2013.
This year's margin on the basis of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is seen at 9.0-9.5 percent, the company said in a statement.
The company said in July it would keep expanding aggressively next year, with preliminary capex guidance at $1.8-2.0 billion.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources