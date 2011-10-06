* May issue 10.8 million new shares to fund growth

MOSCOW Oct 6 Magnit (MGNTq.L), Russia's largest food retailer by stores, said on Thursday it is considering issuing shares to help fund new hypermarkets and convenience stores.

The Krasnodar, southern Russian-based retailer may issue 10.8 million new shares, it said in a statement, increasing its share capital by 12 percent.

"The company is considering various methods of raising capital to fund its growth," Magnit said.

Spokesman Oleg Goncharov said a final decision to proceed with the share offering has not been taken.

Magnit plans to spend a record $1.8 billion on opening at least 50 hypermarkets and up to 1,000 convenience stores this year, with bank loans and domestic bonds being the main financing instruments.

Chief Executive and controlling shareholder Sergei Galitskiy said in May the company was also considering other options than debt instruments, and sources familiar with the company plans have said Magnit could hold a new share offering this autumn.

At the end of August, Magnit had 4,516 convenience stores, 74 hypermarkets and 69 cosmetics stores -- a total of 4,659 outlets against 4,055 at the end of 2010. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Erica Billingham)