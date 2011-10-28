* Q3 net profit $102 mln vs $88.5 mln forecast

* Q3 EBITDA margin 8.4 pct vs 7.3 pct forecast

* CEO says quick growth remains priority (Releads, adds share price, details, analyst comment)

MOSCOW, Oct 28 Fast-expanding Russian grocery chain Magnit (MGNTq.L) topped net profit and margin forecasts for the third quarter, showing its ability to improve operational efficiency despite heavy investment in growth.

Net profit amounted to 2.96 billion roubles ($98.8 million), or $102 million based on the average exchange rate for the July through September period, beating the average forecast of $88.5 million in a Reuters poll.

Russia's largest food retailer by stores, Magnit plans to spend a record $1.8 billion on opening another 1,000 or so this year, financing this mainly with bank loans and domestic bonds.

Its margin on the basis of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined to 8.39 percent from 9.3 percent a year ago, yet beat the average Reuters poll forecast of 7.3 percent.

"Quick growth remains the priority of our expansion ... Rapid-growing companies cannot have EBITDA margin comparable to companies with lower growth rates," Chief Executive and controlling shareholder Sergey Galitskiy said in a statement.

The company has set a target of 46-48 percent growth for 2011, compared with 46 percent over the nine-month period.

Rival X5 (PJPq.L) this month cut its full-year sales growth guidance, saying it will be closer to 35 percent than an earlier target of 40 percent due to worsening economic conditions.

TAILWINDS

Magnit's Moscow-listed stock rose 0.5 percent by 1150 GMT, just below a 0.6 percent gain in the broader market. .

"Magnit's results are strong. Margins rebounded markedly after a setback in the first half, helped by improved purchasing terms and operating efficiency gains -- factors which we see as sustainable," said Mikhail Terentiev, consumer goods analyst at Otkritie.

"However, certain profitability tailwinds should subside in Q4. In particular, Magnit decreased selling prices in late Q3. This helps explain management's cautious tone in the press release."

VTB Capital analysts expected part of Magnit's purchasing power to evaporate in the fourth quarter, but added seasonality should help it achieve the full-year target.

The Krasnodar, south Russia-based retailer aims for a full-year 2011 EBITDA margin in the 7.3-7.5 percent range and expects sales to grow by up to 48 percent.

"The CEO's comment ... sends the following message: 'We are going for growth and margins will be sacrificed if need be'," VTB Capital said.

In the first nine months of 2011, Magnit's sales grew 46 percent to 240.2 billion roubles as it opened 712 stores, increasing selling space by more than 40 percent, year on year.

EBITDA rose 30.6 percent to 17.3 billion roubles, with the EBITDA margin declining to 7.2 percent from 8.05 percent.

However, the margin improved compared with the six-month result of 6.56 percent

Nine-month net profit fell by 2.7 percent to 6.98 billion roubles from 7.17 billion in the same period of 2010. ($1 = 29.965 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker and David Hulmes)