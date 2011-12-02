MOSCOW Dec 2 Magnit , Russia's largest food retailer by stores, said on Friday it priced a secondary share offering at $85, as it hopes to raise $350 million.

The Krasnodar, southern Russia-based retailer will issue 10.81 million new shares, it said, increasing its share capital by 12 percent.

Magnit plans to spend a record $1.8 billion opening at least 50 hypermarkets and up to 1,000 convenience stores this year, with bank loans and domestic bonds being the main financing instruments.

Chief executive and controlling shareholder Sergei Galitskiy said in May the company was also considering other options than debt instruments. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dan Lalor)