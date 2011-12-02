* New share issue to fund investment programme

MOSCOW, Dec 2 Russian fast-growing retail chain Magnit said on Friday it priced a secondary share offering at $85, as it hopes to raise $350 million to fund part of its investment programme.

The price represents a 9 percent discount to the market price -- the stock closed at 2,874 roubles ($93.47) on Thursday.

Russia's largest food retailer by stores, Magnit is expected to spend more than $1 billion on further expansion next year, including opening more hypermarkets and convenience stores and developing logistics capabilities.

"The placement will help the company to target the upper end of its planned capital expenditures for 2012 of $1.0 billion - $1.4 billion while maintaining the company's leverage targets," it said in a statement.

In 2011 the Krasnodar, southern Russia-based retailer plans to spend a record $1.8 billion on opening at least 50 hypermarkets and up to 1,000 convenience stores, with bank loans and domestic bonds being the main financing instruments.

Morgan Stanley and VTB Capital are the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in connection with the placement of 10.81 million new shares, which will increase Magnit's share capital by 12 percent.

Russian companies can only place 25 percent of their shares abroad under stock market regulations, and Magnit has already exhausted its quota, so the offer will be made only in Russia.

Shares in Magnit were down 4.84 percent by 0830 GMT. ($1 = 30.7480 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by John Bowker)