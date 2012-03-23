MOSCOW, March 23 Fast-growing Russian food
retailer Magnit is interested in acquiring
smaller rivals as growing competition is set to leave less room
for organic expansion, its chief executive officer said on
Friday.
"Competition is growing every day but we still have
opportunities for more or less comfortable growth. What we see
is the trend of replacement of second-tier chains and probably
we all - (rivals) X5, Dixy and ourselves -
are showing interest," Sergei Galitskiy told a conference call.
Magnit has grown into Russia's top food retailer by store
count via organic expansion and also ranks second to X5 Retail
Group in revenue terms.
Last year, it paid $32 million for a chain of some 14 stores
in the Tambov region in central Russia, and plans to buy the
remaining interest for $3.6 million this year, it said in
audited full-year financial report on Friday.
Magnit and X5 control between them under 10 percent of the
Russian food retail market which is widely expected to
consolidate mainly at the expense of small regional chains and
unorganised retail.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Megan Davies)