MOSCOW Aug 24 Russian retailer Magnit
said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit came to $79
million, below analysts' forecast of $83 million.
In the corresponding period of last year, the supermarket
chain, Russia's second-biggest retailer by sales behind Mikhail
Fridman's X5 (PJPq.L), saw a net profit of $67 million.
In the first half of this year, Magnit's net profit in
dollar terms rose 7 percent year-on-year to $140.4 million, the
company said in a statement.
Both Magnit and arch rival X5 have been opening stores at a
breakneck pace in 2011 to take advantage of Russia's recovery
from the global economic crisis.
During the first half Magnit added 405 stores and increased
its selling space by nearly 40 percent on the year.
"In the second half the company will continue to develop in
two key directions - increasing of market share and improving of
operating efficiency," Magnit cited the chief executive Sergey
Galitskiy as saying.
Growth flattened slightly over the summer months, causing
Magnit to cut its full-year sales forecast to 46-48 percent from
49 percent previously.
(Writing by Lidia Kelly and John Bowker; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)