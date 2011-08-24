MOSCOW Aug 24 Russian retailer Magnit said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit came to $79 million, below analysts' forecast of $83 million.

In the corresponding period of last year, the supermarket chain, Russia's second-biggest retailer by sales behind Mikhail Fridman's X5 (PJPq.L), saw a net profit of $67 million.

In the first half of this year, Magnit's net profit in dollar terms rose 7 percent year-on-year to $140.4 million, the company said in a statement.

Both Magnit and arch rival X5 have been opening stores at a breakneck pace in 2011 to take advantage of Russia's recovery from the global economic crisis.

During the first half Magnit added 405 stores and increased its selling space by nearly 40 percent on the year.

"In the second half the company will continue to develop in two key directions - increasing of market share and improving of operating efficiency," Magnit cited the chief executive Sergey Galitskiy as saying.

Growth flattened slightly over the summer months, causing Magnit to cut its full-year sales forecast to 46-48 percent from 49 percent previously. (Writing by Lidia Kelly and John Bowker; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)