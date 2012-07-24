MOSCOW, July 24 Russian retailer Magnit raised its full-year profitability outlook on Friday after posting above-forecast earnings for the first half of the year.

"The new guidance (for EBITDA margin) is 8.5 to 9.0 percent," Sergei Galitskiy, the chief executive officer of Magnit, said on a conference call.

Earlier, the company guided for the margin on the basis of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in a 7.5-8.0 percent range.

Galitskiy also said next year's capital expenditure programme called for spending of $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion as it wants to open 600-800 convenience stores, between 40 and 60 large hypermarkets and 25 smaller, Magnit Family hypermarkets. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)