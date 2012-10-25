UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Oct 25 Fast-growing Russian retailer Magnit said on Thursday its net profit in nine months to October surged by 123 percent, year-on-year, to $539.9 million.
Magnit also said in a statement its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 75.2 percent to $1.05 billion for a 10.25 percent margin, up from 7.20 percent a year ago.
It did not provide separate third-quarter figures. According to Reuters calculations, quarterly net profit totaled $200 million against an average forecast of $155 million in a Reuters poll.
Third-quarter EBITDA came in at around $383 million versus the $330.2 million forecast in a Reuters poll.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources