MOSCOW, April 25 Profits at Russia's biggest
food retailer Magnit fell 13 percent in the first
quarter, to 8.2 billion roubles ($123 million) after tax, with
margins taking a hit from the costs of promotions.
The company also reported its gross profit fell 10 percent
to 65 billion roubles in the quarter, with its gross margin
sliding to 25.5 percent from 27 percent a year ago as net sales
rose 16.7 percent to 255.3 billion roubles.
Analysts at VTB Capital, UBS and Renaissance Capital said
the weakness was due to increased promotional activity which saw
Magnit sacrifice margins to win higher customer traffic.
Magnit has previously reported a 1.5-percent rise in traffic
for the first quarter while the average price was down 1 percent
despite food price inflation in Russia running at 2.3 percent.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation were down 3 percent at 19.8 billion roubles, as the
EBITDA profit margin fell to a five-year low of 7.75 percent,
compared to 9.32 percent in the first quarter of 2015.
"For 2016, our model assumes a broadly flat YoY bottom line
that is now seeing downside risks. Should Magnit streamline its
price investment strategy and assortment management, we would
not rule out a recovery in profitability throughout 2016," said
Maria Kolbina at VTB Capital.
Shares in Magnit were down 6 percent at 9,663 roubles by
1100 GMT, when the main Moscow market index was down
0.7 percent.
($1 = 66.7220 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly, Greg
Mahlich)