* Sales growth to fall from 24.5 pct in 2015
* Sees EBITDA margin at over 10 pct vs 10.9 pct in 2015
* To open 100-200 more convenience stores than planned
(Releads with 2016 guidance, adds CEO quotes, updates share
price)
MOSCOW, April 25 Russia's biggest food retailer
Magnit expects sales growth to slow this year as
consumer budgets remain tight, its chief executive and biggest
shareholder said on Monday.
Magnit, which has more than 12,400 mostly low-cost
convenience stores, expects sales to rise by 17-18 percent this
year, Sergey Galitskiy said, compared with 24.5 percent in 2015.
Despite a tough economic backdrop, many big Russian
retailers are seeing rapid sales growth as they rush to open new
stores in a bid to grab share in a still fragmented market.
"We are operating in small towns and are seeing record
problems with peoples' budgets, they are as tight as possible,"
Galitskiy said on a conference call after Magnit's first-quarter
results announcement.
Profits at Magnit fell 13 percent in the first quarter, to
8.2 billion roubles ($123 million) after tax, with margins
taking a hit from the cost of promotions.
Its gross margin slid to 25.5 percent from 27 percent a year
ago while the margin on earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to a five-year low
of 7.75 percent from 9.32 percent.
Galitskiy said Magnit sacrificed more than 3 percent of its
margins by cutting prices to win shoppers but hoped to achieve
an EBITDA margin of just over 10 percent by the end of 2016.
On sales, he said growth would likely accelerate in the
second half from 16.7 percent in January-March as inflation was
easing although remained a major factor of uncertainty.
Magnit had previously reported a 1.5-percent rise in traffic
for the first quarter, while average spending was down 1 percent
despite food price inflation in Russia running at 2.3 percent.
Galitskiy also said Magnit would refurbish its convenience
stores to make them more attractive for shoppers and would open
100-200 more stores in 2016 than earlier planned.
Shares in Magnit extended losses to trade 7.1 percent lower
at 9,564 roubles by 1513 GMT, when the main Moscow market index
was down 0.95 percent.
($1 = 66.7220 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Mark Potter)