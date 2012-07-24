* Plans 2013 capex at $1.8 bln-$2.0 bln vs $1.4 bln in 2012

* Sees 2012 sales growth at 30 pct vs 25-30 pct before

* Raises EBITDA margin outlook to 8.5-9.0 pct from 7.5-8.0

* H1 net profit rises 142 pct yr/yr, tops forecasts

* Shares rise 8 percent to new 2012 high of 4,082 roubles (Adds outlook, CEO and analyst comments, updates share price)

By Maria Kiselyova

MOSCOW, July 24 Russian food retailer Magnit said it will keep expanding aggressively next year after its growth strategy helped it outpace competitors and reap the benefits of strong consumer spending.

Magnit, Russia's top grocery chain with more than 5,700 stores, has long been a darling of investors thanks to its rapid growth and ability to preserve margins in the increasingly competitive market.

It plans to spend between $1.8 billion and $2.0 billion on further expansion next year, its founder and Chief Executive Officer Sergei Galitskiy said on Tuesday.

"This means we will continue to be aggressive on the market," said Galitskiy, who built Magnit from one store which he opened in 1998 in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar.

Capital spending will rise from $1.4 billion planned for this year to finance the opening of up to 800 convenience stores, up to 60 large hypermarkets, 25 smaller hypermarkets, at least 500 cosmetics shops and three or four distribution centres.

Magnit also reported forecast-beating results for the first half, sending its shares over 8 percent higher to a new 2012 high of 4,082 roubles. By 1444 GMT, Magnit's stock was up 8.2 percent, valuing the company at $11.8 billion.

Galitskiy said Magnit was on track to reach the high end of its sales growth forecast of between 25 and 30 percent and raised the group's profitability target.

HELL OF A JOB

Net profit surged 142 percent year-on-year to $339.6 million, against a Reuters poll prediction of $290 million. "We've done a hell of a job," Galitskiy said in a statement, his only comment with the earnings release.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) leapt 86.8 percent to $670.6 million for an EBITDA margin of 9.90 percent, against a forecast 8.7 percent.

"This is an all-time profitability high for the company and, furthermore, was not boosted by any one-off gains ... the reported numbers materially distance Magnit from all public retailers in terms of efficiency," VTB Capital wrote in a note.

Galitskiy said the new guidance on the 2012 EBITDA margin was 8.5 to 9.0 percent against 7.5 to 8.0 percent previously - compared with a 7 percent target set out by struggling chief rival X5 Retail Group.

Rivals O'Key and Dixy Group aim for 2012 EBITDA margin of 8 percent and 6.3 percent respectively.

"Along with having constantly outperformed its ... peers on top-line growth, Magnit is now aggressively optimising its logistics and fixed costs," Uralsib analysts wrote. "Considering the strength of Magnit's business model and its balance sheet, we see Magnit's shares as an attractive long-term investment."

The company will finance next year's investment programme with debt, Galitskiy said, pledging to keep its debt to EBITDA ratio at below 2.0 times, compared with 1.18 percent at the end of June. ($1 = 32.7660 Russian roubles) (Editing by David Holmes)