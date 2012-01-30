MOSCOW Jan 30 Fast-growing Russian retailer Magnit said on Monday its full-year 2011 net profit increased 20.24 percent in rouble terms to stand at 12.2 billion roubles, or $414.6 million, according to management accounts.

The company also said in a statement that its Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 43.13 percent to 27.5 billion roubles, or $934.14 million, for an EBITDA margin of 8.18 percent. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)