MOSCOW Oct 11 Russia's largest food store chain Magnit (MGNTq.L) said on Tuesday its sales rose 33 percent to 26.54 billion roubles ($841 million) in September as it continued opening new stores.

As of end-September Magnit had 4,767 stores, of which 108 were opened last month, translating into a 40.2 percent year-on-year increase in selling space. `

"We do not see any noticeable decline in consumer activity in the third quarter this year. However, looking at the sales growth rate data it should be noted that in the third quarter 2011 there was food deflation on the level of 2.7 percent," Magnit CEO Sergey Galitsky said in a statement.

Magnit's full-year forecast is for sales growth between 43 and 48 percent. ($1 = 31.513 Russian Roubles) (Writing By Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Will Waterman)