MOSCOW, Sept 11 Fast-growing Russian retailer Magnit said on Tuesday its August sales grew 34 percent, year-on-year, to 37.8 billion roubles ($1.19 billion), after a rise of 32 percent in July.

The company opened 137 outlets last month, bringing its total number of stores to 5,974, it said in a statement.

Magnit is targeting 30 percent sales growth in the whole of 2012, its Chief Executive Officer Sergei Galitskiy told a conference call in July.