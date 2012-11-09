MOSCOW Nov 9 Fast-growing Russian retailer Magnit said on Friday its October sales grew 36.2 percent, year-on-year, to 38.4 billion roubles ($1.22 billion) after a similar increase in September.

The company opened 162 outlets last month, bringing its total number of stores to 6,281, it said in a statement.

Magnit is targeting 30 percent sales growth in the whole of 2012.