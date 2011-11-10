MOSCOW Nov 10 Russian fast-expanding grocery chain Magnit said on Thursday its October sales grew by 32.2 percent in rouble terms, slightly down from 33.2 percent in the previous month.

Sales totalled 28.2 billion roubles, and were up 27.8 percent in dollar terms to $898.3 million based on the average exchange rate for October, Magnit said in a statement.

The Krasnodar, southern Russia-based retailer opened 103 outlets last month, increasing selling space by 40.5 percent.

Magnit's full-year forecast is for sales growth of between 43 and 48 percent. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)