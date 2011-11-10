MOSCOW Nov 10 Russian fast-expanding grocery
chain Magnit said on Thursday its October sales grew
by 32.2 percent in rouble terms, slightly down from 33.2 percent
in the previous month.
Sales totalled 28.2 billion roubles, and were up 27.8
percent in dollar terms to $898.3 million based on the average
exchange rate for October, Magnit said in a statement.
The Krasnodar, southern Russia-based retailer opened 103
outlets last month, increasing selling space by 40.5 percent.
Magnit's full-year forecast is for sales growth of between
43 and 48 percent.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)