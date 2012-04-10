MOSCOW, April 10 Fast-expanding Russian food retailer Magnit said on Tuesday its first-quarter like-for-like sales grew 4.12 percent year-on-year after a 3.12 percent rise in the previous quarter.

The result came on the back of a 4.9 percent rise in the average ticket, while traffic was down 0.75 percent, the company said in a statement.

Total sales grew 34.1 percent in the January through March period in rouble terms to stand at 100.6 billion roubles ($3.39 billion) as the company opened 157 stores.

In March alone, sales rose 32.5 percent year-on-year to 36.2 billion roubles after an increase of 37.5 percent in February.

The company earlier forecast its sales will rise by 25-30 percent in rouble terms this year, a slowdown from a 42 percent growth rate in 2011.

($1 = 29.6525 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)