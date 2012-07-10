MOSCOW, July 10 Fast-growing Russian food retailer Magnit said on Tuesday its like-for-like sales grew 3.5 percent in the first half of 2012, year-on-year, down from a rise of 4.12 percent in the first quarter.

Consolidated sales increased by 32.54 percent to 207.5 billion roubles ($6.29 billion) as selling space rose by 31.42 percent amid rapid store opening.

In June alone, sales increased 33.8 percent, year-on-year, to 36.4 billion roubles, after rising by 31.8 percent in May. ($1 = 32.9899 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)