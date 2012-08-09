MOSCOW Aug 9 Fast-growing Russian retailer Magnit said on Thursday its July sales grew 32 percent, year-on-year, to 37.9 billion roubles ($1.20 billion), same pace as the previous month.

The company opened 115 outlets in July, bringing its total number of stores to 5,837, it said in a statement.

Magnit is targeting 30 percent sales growth in the whole of 2012, its Chief Executive Officer Sergei Galitskiy told a conference call last month. ($1 = 31.5737 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)