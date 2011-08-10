SINGAPORE Aug 10 MOSCOW, June 10 (Reuters) - Fast-growing Russian grocery chain Magnit reported on Wednesday a 43 percent jump in July sales as it continued to ramp-up store openings.

Sales totaled 28.8 billion roubles ($1 billion) compared with 20.1 billion roubles in July last year and 27.2 billion roubles in the previous month.

The July result marks a slowdown in year-on-year sales growth after June sales soared 46 percent from the same period in 2010 and Magnit saw selling space grow 39.5 percent.

As of end-July, Magnit (MGNTq.L) had 4,547 stores, of which 87 were opened last month translating into a 38.75 percent year-on-year increase in selling space. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova) ($1=28.35 Rouble)