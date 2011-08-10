* Sees 2011 sales rising 46-48 pct vs pvs forecast 49 pct
* Says full-year EBITDA margin will not exceed 7.5 pct
* July sales growth 43 pct, down from 46 pct in June
(Releads, adds comments on guidance, background)
MOSCOW, Aug 10 Fast-growing Russian grocery
chain Magnit (MGNTq.L) said on Wednesday it turned
more cautious on full-year guidance after July sales growth
slowed from the previous month.
Magnit said it expects 2011 full-year sales to grow 46-48
percent in rouble terms, slightly lower than its previous
guidance for a 49 percent rise, adding it continues "to focus on
the strategy of more aggressive expansion and customer
acquisition."
The company also said its margin on earnings before
interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would
not exceed 7.5 percent this year against 7.5 to 8 percent range
forecast previously.
Both Magnit and arch rival X5 (PJPq.L) are in the midst of a
major store-opening campaign to take advantage of Russian
economic growth and the emergence of a middle class that spends
more on food and other consumer goods.
Magnit's July sales rose 43 percent on the year to stand at
28.8 billion roubles ($1.02 billion), after a 46 percent
increase in June.
As of end-July, Magnit had 4,547 stores, of which 87 were
opened last month, translating into a 38.75 percent year-on-year
increase in selling space.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)
($1=28.35 rouble)