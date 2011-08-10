* Sees 2011 sales rising 46-48 pct vs pvs forecast 49 pct

* Says full-year EBITDA margin will not exceed 7.5 pct

* July sales growth 43 pct, down from 46 pct in June

(Releads, adds comments on guidance, background)

MOSCOW, Aug 10 Fast-growing Russian grocery chain Magnit (MGNTq.L) said on Wednesday it turned more cautious on full-year guidance after July sales growth slowed from the previous month.

Magnit said it expects 2011 full-year sales to grow 46-48 percent in rouble terms, slightly lower than its previous guidance for a 49 percent rise, adding it continues "to focus on the strategy of more aggressive expansion and customer acquisition."

The company also said its margin on earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would not exceed 7.5 percent this year against 7.5 to 8 percent range forecast previously.

Both Magnit and arch rival X5 (PJPq.L) are in the midst of a major store-opening campaign to take advantage of Russian economic growth and the emergence of a middle class that spends more on food and other consumer goods.

Magnit's July sales rose 43 percent on the year to stand at 28.8 billion roubles ($1.02 billion), after a 46 percent increase in June.

As of end-July, Magnit had 4,547 stores, of which 87 were opened last month, translating into a 38.75 percent year-on-year increase in selling space. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott) ($1=28.35 rouble)