MOSCOW Jan 30 Fast-growing Russian retailer Magnit plans to increase sales by 25-30 percent this year on slightly lower core profit margin, its chief executive said on Monday.

"For sales, we have expectations for growth in the 25 to 30 percent area," CEO Sergei Galitskiy told on a conference call.

"I think the EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) margin should be 7.5 to 8.0 percent, unlikely more than that," said Galitskiy.

The company earlier on Monday reported full-year 2011 EBITDA margin of 8.18 percent. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)