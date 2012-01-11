MOSCOW Jan 11 Russia's fast-growing food store chain Magnit said on Wednesday its 2011 sales rose by 42.12 percent in rouble terms, below its forecast for 43-48 percent growth.

Sales totalled 335.6 billion roubles to be up 46.9 percent in dollar terms to $11.4 billion, Magnit said in a statement.

Like-for-like sales were up 11.09 percent.

Russia's largest food retailer by stores, Magnit opened 1,254 outlets in the whole of 2011, including 286 in December alone when it increased sales by 34.12 percent in rouble terms, year-on-year. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)