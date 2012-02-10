MOSCOW Feb 10 Fast-growing Russian retailer Magnit reported on Friday a 32.4 percent year-on-year increase in January sales compared to a rise on 34.12 percent in December.

Sales totalled 31.1 billion roubles ($987.5 million) up 26.4 percent in dollar terms, Magnit said in a statement, adding it increased selling space by 37.9 percent, year-on-year.

Magnit expects sales to rise by 25-30 percent in rouble terms this year, a slowdown from a 42 percent growth rate in 2011. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)