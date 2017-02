LONDON, Sept 14 Russia's Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works has applied for membership on the London Metal Exchange (LME), the exchange said on Wednesday.

The company, also known as MMK, has applied for Associate Trade Category 5 membership. Category 5 members have no trading rights except as clients.

In a separate notice, the LME said Britain-based Metalliance LLP had also applied for Associate Trade Category 5 membership.