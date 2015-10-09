BRIEF-Total Energy reaffirms Savanna shareholder support for its offer
* Total Energy reaffirms Savanna shareholder support for its offer
Oct 9 Oil and gas producer Magnum Hunter Resources Corp said it hired advisers to explore strategic options and suspended monthly dividends on its preferred stock.
The company hired PJT Partners LP as financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal adviser. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Total Energy reaffirms Savanna shareholder support for its offer
* Top LNG buyers to work together to get flexible LNG contracts